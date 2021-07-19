Print Designer wanted for Diary/Journal

Design Brief

Please Note - this project is for a print designer, who has experience designing physical products like diaries, stationery, and books. We are not currently looking for a mobile or web designer.

Hi all,

I'm looking for a freelancer/contractor for an immediate start to work on a great new product that we are currently working on.

My company, The Head Plan (https://theheadplan.com), is a wellness brand that helps people achieve their goals, one page at a time. We are looking for a designer, who has great experience in print design, is passionate about wellness, and has a portfolio of print projects. Our core demographic is female, so if your portfolio is in print design targeting this demographic even better.

We are looking for:

Print Design Experience - knowledge of Pantone's, keylines, etc.

Expertise with Adobe Products (particularly InDesign)

Passionate about wellness, and stationery

Excellent communication and time management skills

If you think this is you, I would love to hear from you. :)

Ciaran.



