Custom Shopify App - Personalisation

Design Brief

We are looking to design and build a custom app for Shopify.

We are a gift company based in the UK. We are re-platforming to shopify and need to build our personalisation flow and UX journey in a shopify app.

The app needs to capture the multiple personalisation options that we offer embroidery, engraving, UV printing etc whilst visualising them on a product.

There are a few apps on the shopify store that come close to offering what we need, although not quite enough customisation or flexibility. Which we require.

If you look at our current live site you can see the type of thing we currently offer and how we could have this functionality built within the shopify app. Link











