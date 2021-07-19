Shopify Designer

Design Brief

Vision Statement

Nothing: A new way of living life. A healthy, happy, joyous, organized, independent, and skillful life.

Mission Statement

Mission Statement: To live a healthy and happy life.

Project Name

We are looking for a creative and innovative designer who has extensive knowledge of the Shopify platform and can design and develop our astonishing website. We are planning to have 20 Product e-commerce and Blog type-based websites. This website should use the Shopify platform and connect to Amazon FBA, Dropshipping platforms, and other shipment applications and features.

Date:

June 29, 2021

Client:

Nothing.Health

Overview (A brief explanation of the project)

We want a well-designed website, which is based on the Shopify platform. This should have high-end designs and photos. The web designer should be able to customize the shop using liquid programming and another necessary language.

Goals & Objectives

E-commerce and Blogs based website

Expertise in Graphic Designing

High-end User Interface

Specialized in all facets of the Shopify platform

Experience in Liquid programming

Scope (outline of deliverable)

Act as Shopify expert, specializing in all facets of the e-Commerce platform.

Creating beautiful landing pages, collection pages, product pages, etc.

Designing classic e-commerce based health and fitness e-commerce store and blog type website

Installing, Customizing, and handling the Shopify themes, Shopify applications according to the requirements.

Customizing the store using Liquid programming and integrating external APIs.

Contribute to the development of open-source software, HTML5/CSS/JavaScript, and standard web technologies integral to building seamless multi-channel experiences

Writing product descriptions for the products and managing the inventory. Linking with the Amazon FBA and other Shopify Dropshipping stores.

Editing photos, picking theme styles, communicating with photographers to ensure the product photos are good.

Integrating Shopify apps into our Shopify store and using them according to the needs and requirements.

Monitoring comments on the platforms

Integrate with shipping platforms and making sure that knowledge

Designing the product images by graphic designing with the help of the latest tools.

Target Audience

People who are into physical fitness, health, food, and Nutrition. People aging between 18 to 45 years old. The Website would be used by men and women. The primary area of focus would be India, the United States, and Canada

Success Criteria:

The success would be determined by 90% satisfaction from the customer engagement.

Contract Period

3 to 6 Months



