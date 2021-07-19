Logo: Nutrition brand- Build Health

Design Brief

We are a health and wellness brand focused on nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle. We plan to have an app that provides workouts and meal plans, and also sell merchandise such as vitamin supplements and apparel. We need a full logo that says Build Health and also a short version that says BH. Please do not try to use anything predictable like a weight, dumbell, running man, etc. Also, be creative, I will reverse the Google image search to make sure it is original.