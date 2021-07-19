Design Brief
Designing a Sales Powerpoint Deck
I have a sales pitch deck that needs updating to our new brand. I have the content, brand guidelines, fonts, etc but need the visual appearance (and some imagery) creating.
🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I have a sales pitch deck that needs updating to our new brand. I have the content, brand guidelines, fonts, etc but need the visual appearance (and some imagery) creating.