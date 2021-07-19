Back
Design Brief

Designing a Sales Powerpoint Deck

I have a sales pitch deck that needs updating to our new brand. I have the content, brand guidelines, fonts, etc but need the visual appearance (and some imagery) creating.

Project status
Closed
Date posted
Jul 19, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
