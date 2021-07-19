Brand Refresh & Illustrations

Design Brief

Hi there,

Here's a bit about us:

We're a consultancy based in Sydney, Australia - specializing in growth marketing, data and analytics.

We’re working with start-ups, scale-ups, SMEs, and multinationals across the world and across all types of industries.

We are looking for a freelancer to help with a few design topics in our pipeline. We currently have a great long-term relationship with a Web/UX freelancer, so the specialty we are looking for is someone who can lead projects related to branding/illustrations/graphic design/visual identity.

We're a small, laid-back team who have done the freelance thing, & managed freelancers, for a long time. We value freedom, transparency, and trust, we want to make sure we all have a great time working together.

The current projects we need help with are:

A rebranding topic for us internally: ikaros.io

Complete brand overhaul: identity refresh + new illustrations.

We have overhauled our service offering & have a general brief outlining persona, tone of voice & examples of styles we like. However, ultimately we'd like the creative direction to be led by you, and we're happy to work with your design process. Let's chat about what works best for you, what you need, and your thoughts on transforming the brand.

Deliverable: Brand identity doc, 9 hero image illustrations, 10 icon illustrations

Brand Audit/Refresh + Some graphic design

This is for one of our clients, a multinational professional services firm.

Deliverable: TBD

If this sounds interesting, we'd love to catch up for a virtual coffee.

Chat soon!

Dan



