Design Brief

Website Company Profile

Hi there!

I'm looking for a talented UI/UX designer or maybe a developer to make a website for my company with SEO friendly including the motions.

These are the design references:

Reference 1

Reference 2

Reference 3

Reference 4


Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 19, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
