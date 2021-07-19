E-commerce Website

Design Brief

Hello,

We are a small Australian-based company dealing with eco-friendly cleaning products, home fragrance range which includes soy candles, diffusers, hand washes, room sprays, oils.

We currently have a Shopify-based website the link has been added below, we are looking for a new website for our business. Few major points to be considered are :

The website should be UI/UX integrated. We want a wholesale option to it, as in we want businesses to be able to apply for a wholesale login and after they approved they should be able to access the wholesale website and prices. We want a "Party Plan" option as well we are in the middle of deciding the party plan software but the website should be easily tamed in terms of the integration of the software. We want ongoing website support in terms of changing the graphics, including sales and offers, and inventory.

We have added a few websites for reference, and also few UI/UX designers for reference. We would appreciate a proposal and quote and can talk further.

We want to start the project ASAP.

Our Website Link - https://www.ecoscential.com.au/

Website References:

UI/UX Designers References: