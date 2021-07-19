Back
Design Brief

Affirmation Card Designer

Hi! I’m a career strategist who helps people land jobs in industries that they love. As I grow my business I’m seeking to transition into product-based operations.

I’m looking for an illustrator that can design a set of affirmation cards centered around job searching and things of that nature. I have some inspiration for what I’m looking for. While I won’t be selling these in bulk (at a retail store like Barnes & Nobles) as my client base is smaller, I’d like to have a product that’s beautiful & speaks volumes.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 19, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
