New Logo For Silent Rich

Design Brief

I am looking for an inspired new logo for our Silent Rich brand, with an emphasis on the icon itself being a clever interpretation of Silent Rich (I love thoughtful designs that integrate the meaning into the art) and the typography being very clean, minimal, luxurious.

I plan to use the icon primarily where the logo is displayed, with the full typography occasionally.

About The Brand: Silent Rich is an invite-only group of highly connected individuals who crowdsource the connections they need for business deals in exchange for an agreed-upon payment or exchange.

The idea being, it's the people behind the scenes who help make things happen.

Color Scheme: Black, Grey, White, Orange

Inspirations: Not as much for the logo itself, but the styling, fonts, and photography will look at home next to aspirational and luxury brands such as Rolls Royce, Gucci, Patek Phillipe & others.

Logo Uses: Web, Print, Apparel, Engraved On Gifts