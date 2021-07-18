Create avatar's components to be mixed

Design Brief

Hello there!

I'm looking for a talented illustrator who can create some SVG to compose various types of avatars in a manner similar to how this website works.

https://getavataaars.com/

The desired outcome is a collection of various elements that, when combined, will result in attractive avatars with a modern appearance that people will recognize.

Think of it as an emoji from Apple, but in 2D SVG.

Would be nice to have also some extra accessories that could fit well with the avatar like a parrot sitting on a shoulder, a pen behind the ear, or things like that.

The total amount of variations needed is the following

10-15 head shapes

15-20 hairs

5-10 eyeglasses

5-10 facial hair

5-10 clothes

10-15 eyes

10-15 eyebrows

10-15 mouth

10-15 accessories

One simple example to show the style and the approach that you'd take would be more than welcome!

Thanks!