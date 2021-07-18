Fine Jewelry Brand Identity

Design Brief

Hi,

We are a new Fine Jewelry Company designed by our owner, Nicole Geiger. Weldin Geiger is looking for a creative studio to help design our logo and branding from scratch.

We request an estimated proposal for the following work to be completed:

Primary Logo Design

Secondary Logo Design

Submark

Alternative Logo

Typography/Letterhead

Stamp / Sticker Motif

We would be happy to provide the general direction and desired design concepts/criteria as a starting point. Additionally, we have the purpose and general mission the company will be embarking on that may assist in the design processes.

Please let us know if you have any questions - We look forward to hearing from you and hopefully working together!

Thank you