Back
Design Brief

UI/UX Design for Healthcare System

Im building a cloud based SAAS in healthcare and around contact tracing. The system is purposely built for government/state health officials so a number of users will be active at the one time, we require telephony and sms integrations with API and a support ticket system which can be used for different departments in the health care department.

Different sections required to build including (to name a few only)

  • Profiles
  • Exposures
  • Venues
  • Interviews

We need a clean and professional looking system which is very easy to navigate as the information required is quite intense. Am looking to finalise this project within 3-4 weeks. More information will be provided if interested in project for a scope call.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 18, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
#<User:0x000055e35d219eb8>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner