UI/UX Design for Healthcare System

Design Brief

Im building a cloud based SAAS in healthcare and around contact tracing. The system is purposely built for government/state health officials so a number of users will be active at the one time, we require telephony and sms integrations with API and a support ticket system which can be used for different departments in the health care department.

Different sections required to build including (to name a few only)

Profiles

Exposures

Venues

Interviews

We need a clean and professional looking system which is very easy to navigate as the information required is quite intense. Am looking to finalise this project within 3-4 weeks. More information will be provided if interested in project for a scope call.