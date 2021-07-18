Back
Design Brief

UX/UI interface Product Passport

Hey!

I am looking for a talented developer to design the interface of the Product / Company Passport reflecting various factors, criteria, and digital indicators.

Passport is a static, informational page, consisting of sections and blocks. The most suitable version of the image is the dashboard format, but in a minimalistic color design, the priority is the presentation and perception of information.

Requirements for the developer:

  • Willingness to start the project immediately
  • Your portfolio
  • Recommendations from customers (checked)
  • High speed of work
  • Constant communication and discussion with the customer
  • Ease of communication,
  • A positive outlook

Correspondence and all dialogues are strictly in telegrams.

Terms of cooperation: Detailed discussion of design options - reference test block - agreement and approval of sprints - advance payment - stage.


Привет!

Ищу талантливого разработчика на дизайн интерфейса Паспорта продукта / компании отражающего различные факторы, критерии и цифровые показатели.

Паспорт - статичная, информационная страница, состоящая из разделов и блоков наиболее подходящим вариантом изображения - является формат дашборда, но в минималистичном цветовом исполнении, приоритет - подача и восприятие информации.

Требование к разработчику: Готовность приступить к проекту немедленно, свое портфолио, рекомендации от заказчиков (проверяется), высокая скорость работы, постоянная связь и обсуждение с заказчиком, легкость коммуникации и позитивное мировоззрение.

Переписка и все диалоги строго в телеграм

Условия сотрудничества: Детальное обсуждение вариантов дизайна – тестовый блок референс – договор и согласование спринтов – аванс – этап. 

