Website Design (B2B) - IT Consulting

Design Brief

Hey there,

The most salient and unspoken power of design is not that is looks cool or sleek or sexy; it's that it conveys an idea and is often able to do so more effectively than stating that idea out loud

-Emily Heyward

My name is Sebastian and I am the CEO of a newly founded IT consulting firm in Germany called DigITup (www.dig-it-up.de) with a focus of the insurance sector (B2B business). We are business analysts, developers, and project managers who support our clients on big software projects in the insurance industry.

The current website design is only a temporary one since it lacks not only the quality standard that I expect from our homepage (UI wise) but more importantly, it does not convey the central messages of our firm.

Towards our clients (insurance companies):

We are the FIRE, you don't need to worry about: your Flexible Insurance Remote Experts

Towards our employees:

We are going the extra mile for you so you can thrive and follow your passion

Now we need someone who:

can come up with a design that instantly makes clear, that we are a firm in the finance/insurance sector (kinda like this for example https://dribbble.com/shots/16031237-Crypto-card-Landing-Page)

can capture this central slogan/vision of us ("Flexible Insurance Remote Experts") in a visually, meaningful way

maybe create some custom illustrations to underline our messages

no mobile version required

Anyone here thinking he/she can pull this off and would be interested in doing it?