Back
Design Brief

Stock Market Themed T-Shirts

Hello, Im looking for someone with experience in stock market-related designs. A few things that would be required is the ability to design a Bull, Bear, and Japanese Candlesticks.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 18, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
7e95709d482a38f4ffb29aa5821b7357
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner