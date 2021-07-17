Looking for a pixel artist!

Design Brief

Hello all! I am looking for a skilled pixel artist to help me create a nice branded Twitter page :)

For the job you will:

Create the Twitter profile picture

Create the Twitter banner

Create a template for images used in Twitter posts.

I will also provide you with a kit of elements to use in your designs.

Here is the complete design brief:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1AKG235SafRoFhT9vorL5zrDuR4OySPhf5rpSf2kRqYo/edit?usp=sharing

When applying for the job please attach some of your previous work so I can make sure that you are the right candidate for the job.

I look forward to doing business with you!