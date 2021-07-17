Back
Design Brief

Looking for a pixel artist!

Hello all! I am looking for a skilled pixel artist to help me create a nice branded Twitter page :)

For the job you will:

  • Create the Twitter profile picture
  • Create the Twitter banner
  • Create a template for images used in Twitter posts.

I will also provide you with a kit of elements to use in your designs.

Here is the complete design brief:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1AKG235SafRoFhT9vorL5zrDuR4OySPhf5rpSf2kRqYo/edit?usp=sharing

When applying for the job please attach some of your previous work so I can make sure that you are the right candidate for the job.

I look forward to doing business with you!

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 17, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
