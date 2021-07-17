Design Brief
Looking for a pixel artist!
Hello all! I am looking for a skilled pixel artist to help me create a nice branded Twitter page :)
For the job you will:
- Create the Twitter profile picture
- Create the Twitter banner
- Create a template for images used in Twitter posts.
I will also provide you with a kit of elements to use in your designs.
Here is the complete design brief:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1AKG235SafRoFhT9vorL5zrDuR4OySPhf5rpSf2kRqYo/edit?usp=sharing
When applying for the job please attach some of your previous work so I can make sure that you are the right candidate for the job.
I look forward to doing business with you!