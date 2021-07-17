Back
Design Brief

Futuristic website redesign

Hi there!

We're a small creative agency with the main focus on art outsourcing for the game dev industry.

Our old and ugly website address is this: https://www.outstandly.com/gamedev/

We now want to make something awesome.

Some keywords to describe the feel of the website that we want to achieve: futuristic, creative, original, humorous/fun.

We'll need two landing pages to start: one for the creative agency and one for our specific service: game art outsourcing.

I understand that the initial description maybe a little too vague; however, we have a more detailed brief that I'm happy to share with the candidates who have a portfolio that will appeal to our team.

If you can implement the produced design in Webflow, that's a plus, but it's not required; we can hire someone to do that separately.

We're flexible (but cautious!) with the budget and ready to pay what it takes to get us where we want.

Thanks

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 17, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
