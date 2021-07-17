Futuristic website redesign

Design Brief

Hi there!

We're a small creative agency with the main focus on art outsourcing for the game dev industry.

Our old and ugly website address is this: https://www.outstandly.com/gamedev/

We now want to make something awesome.

Some keywords to describe the feel of the website that we want to achieve: futuristic, creative, original, humorous/fun.

We'll need two landing pages to start: one for the creative agency and one for our specific service: game art outsourcing.

I understand that the initial description maybe a little too vague; however, we have a more detailed brief that I'm happy to share with the candidates who have a portfolio that will appeal to our team.

If you can implement the produced design in Webflow, that's a plus, but it's not required; we can hire someone to do that separately.

We're flexible (but cautious!) with the budget and ready to pay what it takes to get us where we want.

Thanks