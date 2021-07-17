Graphic Designer to Launch our Brand!

Design Brief

Hey!

We are launching an FMCG company, specifically a food item that will be launched in retail stores. My co-founder and I previously scaled a consumer goods company from $50K revenue to more than $25m revenue.

We are both operators, but not design people. We are currently in discussions with suppliers and have a grasp of unit economics, costs, margins, etc. And as we get closer to launch, we need someone to own brand identity across all touchpoints (with some input from us).

We are looking for an all-around design superstar, or potentially a design team, that can work with us on a continuous basis and grow with us.

The aesthetic and design will be similar to https://www.pineapplecollaborative.com

This will be an hourly rate, but there is also potential for equity once the idea is validated.





Pre-launch work will include (but not limited to):

Logo creation

Brand identity

Product rendering base on supplier specs

Landing page design (Shopify)

Deck creation to send to B2B for potential sales





Post-lunch work will include (but not limited to):

Building out the product portfolio

Building out Shopify pages

Social media imagery and design

Design ownership across all channels





Please only propose if you have a similar experience.