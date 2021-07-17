Apply ProtoPie to our Figma designs.

Design Brief

We are looking for a ProtoPie expert to turn our Figma designs into a high-functioning prototype.

Project consists of:

iPhone app prototype

Web app prototype

It will be a complex ProtoPie project, as it will include draggable sliders, haptic feedback, use of the camera, and a drag-and-drop builder in the web app.

We will provide all Figma designs and will explain our animation goals clearly--however, I'd also like to give you some creative control so that you can make it truly impressive.

Timeframe: we are hoping to move quickly with this project. Prototyping could start on Monday, July 19 and deadline would be Sunday, July 25.

Must be built in ProtoPie. Please only apply if you have impressive examples of your ProtoPie work.