UI & UX Designers

Design Brief

JOB BRIEF

Virus Geeks Inc, a BioHealth Technology company, is a leader in health tech solutions such as end-to-end Covid-19 testing. We are hiring talented Designers (1-UI & 1-UX) to join our team. If you're excited to be part of a winning team, Virus Geeks is a great place to grow your career.

The ideal candidate is a self-motivated, multi-tasker, and demonstrated team-player. You will join a team responsible for the development of new web and mobile applications. You should excel in working with large-scale applications and frameworks in a start-up environment.

Responsibilities & Requirements

Two or more years of experience and proven track record

Strong portfolio to be presented and defended during the interview.

Be a great team player, experienced in working with agile teams. Ability to collaborate closely with Developers and Designers.

Ability to clearly and effectively communicate design processes, ideas, and solutions to teams

Ability to work effectively in a team setting including synthesizing abstract ideas into concrete design implications

Be excited about collaborating and communicating closely with teams and other stakeholders via a distributed model, to regularly deliver design solutions for approval

Must be willing to work Remote and Full-time

Working schedule depends on the time-zone




