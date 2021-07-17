Design Brief
UI & UX Designers
JOB BRIEF
Virus Geeks Inc, a BioHealth Technology company, is a leader in health tech solutions such as end-to-end Covid-19 testing. We are hiring talented Designers (1-UI & 1-UX) to join our team. If you're excited to be part of a winning team, Virus Geeks is a great place to grow your career.
The ideal candidate is a self-motivated, multi-tasker, and demonstrated team-player. You will join a team responsible for the development of new web and mobile applications. You should excel in working with large-scale applications and frameworks in a start-up environment.
Responsibilities & Requirements
- Two or more years of experience and proven track record
- Strong portfolio to be presented and defended during the interview.
- Be a great team player, experienced in working with agile teams. Ability to collaborate closely with Developers and Designers.
- Ability to clearly and effectively communicate design processes, ideas, and solutions to teams
- Ability to work effectively in a team setting including synthesizing abstract ideas into concrete design implications
- Be excited about collaborating and communicating closely with teams and other stakeholders via a distributed model, to regularly deliver design solutions for approval
- Must be willing to work Remote and Full-time
- Working schedule depends on the time-zone