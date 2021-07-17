Fresh Logo Design for PropTech Startup

Design Brief

Hi!

We're looking for a fresh logo design.

Please share a few examples of your work when you apply. We're looking for someone who can bring a fresh perspective to our brand with a clean and self-explanatory logo.

Please properly respond to the questions below and not just copy-paste your pre-made rates etc.

1. How much will cost and how long will it take?

2. What is your design process?

3. What concept comes to mind about designing the logo for an AI Proptech startup?

4. Have you built any logos for the real estate industry?