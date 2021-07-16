Back
Design Brief

UI/UX for Connected Workout Device + App

We're a team of experienced entrepreneurs creating the next big thing in the connected workout space. We've designed a beautiful physical product, and we need your help developing the interface for our app as well as the screen in our device.

Our branding team has established a strong but minimalistic visual language that will set the tone for your creative genius to flow. We've been down the development road many times before and we're looking for a partner with the same level of experience.

If you feel compelled, let's chat. We believe this project will be one to remember!


Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 16, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
#<User:0x000055c901fdc760>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner