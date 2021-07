Design Brief

We have an upcoming real-world and digital event:

saastrannual.com, Sept 27-29, taking place in the Bay Area

We're looking for another design to support our team and help in any of the following areas:

Print graphics

Digital media assets and graphics

Website updates

Illustrator floorplans or Autocad

Short video clips

Artwork and branding

If this is something you're interested in, let me know!