Fun Logo Needed for New Business

Design Brief

The Name of our business is

OOH! AAH! Yard Signs

We rent outdoor celebration yard signs for all types of events. Happy Birthday, Graduation, Anniversary. YOU NAME IT, we personalize it and stake it in the customer's grass for their event.

I have included a link to photos of our work here because it is hard to understand the concept without a visual.

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1-8fgnIK79ClktH_E0OehkG0pww5AfSaBEJg4hdrUR3s/edit?usp=sharing

We take each individual letter and graphic, slide a specific wire yard stake into it, and stake them one by one in the grass until a beautiful design is built. I am explaining the process because it will help guide your interpretation of the logo design.

We named our business OOH! AAH! Yard Signs because that is the reaction we want from people who are passing by looking at our signs. We want our yard sign designs to represent fun, happiness, and joy to all who see them.

Our business colors are Orange, Purple, Blue. The logo should have these colors prominent but can use additional colors if that's where your inspiration leads you. But Orange, Purple, Blue (all shades of each color are welcome) should be the main colors.

For example, if the logo has grass designed in it, then a little green is ok. Stuff like that.

This logo will also be used as a sign when we stake our customers' yards. It will go on T-shirts, hats, paper, and digital.

I would love a 2D/3D look but I don't want it to look like a children's cartoon. Looking for rich beautiful deep bright gradients perhaps.

Go wild! Use your imagination!