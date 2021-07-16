Back
Design Brief

Need a Redesign For My Website

Looking an experienced designer to work on a new version of my company's website CodingPhase.com.

Let me tell you a bit about us. We are an online school with over 80+ courses where we teach web development to students from all over the world.

Looking to start working on this asap and if you have so fresh designs we want to see what you can do for our brand.

This will be pretty much a 3-page project.

  • Main Landing Page
  • Product Page Template Format
  • Ads Landing Page

Before contacting us check the website https://www.codingphase.com so you can be familiar with what we already have and let us what you can improve on it.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 16, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
8cdb2eff53eeabd18a05c2918a51acc8
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner