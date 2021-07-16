Need a Redesign For My Website

Design Brief

Looking an experienced designer to work on a new version of my company's website CodingPhase.com.

Let me tell you a bit about us. We are an online school with over 80+ courses where we teach web development to students from all over the world.

Looking to start working on this asap and if you have so fresh designs we want to see what you can do for our brand.

This will be pretty much a 3-page project.

Main Landing Page

Product Page Template Format

Ads Landing Page

Before contacting us check the website https://www.codingphase.com so you can be familiar with what we already have and let us what you can improve on it.