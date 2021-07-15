Pitch Deck Designer (Figma)

Design Brief

My team and I are building a very cool esports app - right now I am just looking for someone to help me design our pitch deck (10-15 pages) in Figma for our fundraiser.

I already have a rough outline of the deck with graphics. Just need to be customized in Figma.

I'd be happy to go into more detail about the project or job if you have interest!

*there is the possibility of the relationship becoming long-term. As we secure the funding we will be hiring a full-time designer