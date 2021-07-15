Back
Design Brief

Dating app design for IOS/iPhone

Looking for a mobile app designer to design a dating app very similar to Badoo for IOS.

It is difficult to choose the right designer for this project, therefore I want to open a two-screen contest. 


You will have to recreate these two screens.


SCREEN 1 - (Badoo)

PROFILE LIST:

https://ibb.co/0KzgTr0


SCREEN 2 - (Grindr)

PROFILE VIEW:

https://ibb.co/Q9jjtdK

https://ibb.co/5GYjCRb

SCROLL: https://streamable.com/bkkwdp


Profile view should only contain this information:

  • Photo
  • Name
  • Age
  • Bio (text)
  • Distance
  • Online status
  • Block/Report icon


You can upload your design on https://postimg.cc

I will review your design.


This contest will last till July 18, 2021.

