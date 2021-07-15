Design Brief
Dating app design for IOS/iPhone
Looking for a mobile app designer to design a dating app very similar to Badoo for IOS.
It is difficult to choose the right designer for this project, therefore I want to open a two-screen contest.
You will have to recreate these two screens.
SCREEN 1 - (Badoo)
PROFILE LIST:
SCREEN 2 - (Grindr)
PROFILE VIEW:
SCROLL: https://streamable.com/bkkwdp
Profile view should only contain this information:
- Photo
- Name
- Age
- Bio (text)
- Distance
- Online status
- Block/Report icon
You can upload your design on https://postimg.cc
I will review your design.
This contest will last till July 18, 2021.