Pitch Deck Design

Design Brief

We are raising a seed round and need to prepare our pitch deck. All of the information and contents are there, but it needs to be polished. I have photos that I would like to use, I have slides, numbers, graphs, currently that I just want re-designed. No animation is needed, I want it to be simple, clean, and look professional.

We are a brand, so that should really come through in the deck. The whole idea is that vintage clothing is an overcomplicated, unsexy space. The way we saw in makeup (Glossier), glasses (Warby), and luggage (Away) a beautiful brand disrupt an unsexy space and act as a gateway for the mainstream, we are going to tell that story within the resale. The deck should be reinforced that we have the aesthetic values to actually do that!