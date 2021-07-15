Brand/Web design for digital consultancy

Design Brief

Hello everyone!

We are ARAD.Digital, a consultancy boutique specialized in digital and omnichannel.

We are willing to refresh our brand image (logo & guidelines) based on the new storytelling we are working on.

We will also need a new website (a simple, 5-pages website, check the actual one for reference about the desired architecture) with it.

Ideally, it would be best if you could also put the website online (for that, we have the skills, but we are in severe lack of time, at the moment), but it's nice to have.

We are willing to hear about your proposals. We would be glad to check your portfolio and your desired fee to see if it aligned with our expectations.

We can share any additional info that might help you prepare your quotation, so don't hesitate to get in touch!



