Back
Design Brief

Baby Walker Prototype

Hey guys,

I have a product concept for which I need a Prototype or 3D render designed. The concept, in short, is a Unique design Baby Walker that focuses on the ability to hang and bounce. 

I’m looking for a designer, ideally an industrial designer, to help me create a visual rendering to be able to send to our manufacturer, as well as display on our website. 

Please reach out to me as soon as possible with your interest and availability. This is a brand new company that I’m very excited about and we’re moving fast into product development! 

Thanks in advance,

Mr. Ty

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 15, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
963e485216d5ed7630e3c173d2802fdf
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner