Design Brief

TRA Connect - UI Redesign

We, at Telecommunications Regulatory Authority would like to redesign the visual aspects of our Mobile Application. You can take a look at our application in Google Play & App Store by the name "TRA Connect".

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 15, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
