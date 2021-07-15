Design ad templates in various sizes

Design Brief

We're an Insuretech startup based in Australia and need some new digital ad creative made that we can then use as templates.

We are running 3 campaigns and need 2 designs for each (so 6 designs all up) in various sizes for Facebook, Instagram, and Google. We can come up with the text but will just need space for the text. Will need outputs as .png and .ai

We've got colors, fonts, style, and some illustrator assets already good to go to start with, just need someone who can make eye-catching ads out of them!

This will be a quick turnaround project, so need someone who can commit to a quick turnaround.