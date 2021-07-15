Back
Design Brief

3d illustrations

We need help with our project. 

We have a reward system on our website. cln.sh/nMLGQb 

They have two states - closed and open. We want to render them in 3d format. 

The site itself is white. Site subject: refinement, lightness, rome. cln.sh/xnb3Cy 

It is possible to beat the branch of the logo in different ways. (gold, silver, wood, etc) cln.sh/vpKbYc (various materials, compositions) Add compositions of abstract shapes on a column or shelf. 

A total of 14 illustrations are needed. + One option when the reward is closed (It is possible to make the reward covered with a cloth) 

There is no need for great detail. Should be simple and light. 

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 15, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
F026192988edfd2bace1bf1e1e6c49c4
