3d illustrations

Design Brief

We need help with our project.

We have a reward system on our website. cln.sh/nMLGQb

They have two states - closed and open. We want to render them in 3d format.

The site itself is white. Site subject: refinement, lightness, rome. cln.sh/xnb3Cy

It is possible to beat the branch of the logo in different ways. (gold, silver, wood, etc) cln.sh/vpKbYc (various materials, compositions) Add compositions of abstract shapes on a column or shelf.

A total of 14 illustrations are needed. + One option when the reward is closed (It is possible to make the reward covered with a cloth)

There is no need for great detail. Should be simple and light.