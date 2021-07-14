Back
Logo for Swimwear Brand

Looking for someone to design a logo for a women's swimwear line. The line has a retro, 60s feel to it. We can send images and other inspiration to you. We love the idea of having S's and &'s.

Open - 29 days left
Jul 14, 2021
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
$50 - $1K
