Icons for website

Design Brief

We're looking for designers to produce linear abstract, simple and minimal sofa icons for our new e-commerce website. In the end, we're asking for a deliverable of 15 icons, all in SVG format.

If we're contented with working together, we'll ask for another 30 icons in a succeeding project.

For a more detailed brief and list of icons that we're asking for, check the Google slides attached below.

https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1JpEF5Fyuktcwe8fA-bAPzOrlJMkhzLWtanFd1sJEKHo/edit?usp=sharing

Note: Not all icons have to be created from scratch, but they should somewhat align with the visual aesthetics of our website.

About us: We, Normod, are a DTC online furniture retail brand. We aim to become the smartest way to buy high-end design furniture online. Our brand Normod = Modular, Scandinavian, and Comfortable. We pay the highest attention to our storefront design.

New Website Design: You can check this Figma link below to better understand the design of our website.

https://www.figma.com/file/Ifk0Ek2JOtteYP7LEe3aLZ/Normod-Mobile?node-id=586%3A4905

We will be using the 15 icons in the Collections Menu and Product Collections Page.







