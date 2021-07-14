App Management Platform

Design Brief

About Company:

Went is a dynamic booking app, that allows users to book appointments with their favorite beauty professionals by searching, exploring, and recommending salons. Users are able to view a description, rating, reviews, previous work, location, and venue of any salon in their area.

Went App also offers in-app chat, booking calendars, personal scrapbook, promotions, and all service information.

Went App is designed for the public, whereas Went Admin Dashboard is designed for companies to manage their business.

Job Spec:

This Design will need to be designed for Tablet and Mobile separately. The same structure and elements, just layout will change due to screen size.

We have already created very raw examples of what we need along with a brief and company CI. We need someone who has experience designing and understanding App frameworks and structures.

Please reach out if you feel you would be a great fit.