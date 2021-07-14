Back
Design Brief

Create a graphic timeline for a website

We produce and sell supplements on a subscription-based model.

Our goal - describe to a customer the idea of what they should expect after he will make an order.

Our website: vitaliv.com

Our order page: https://shop.vitaliv.com/swe/flexrepair/581/order/flex-brand?vf_funnel_id=1560&vf_step_id=2

Here is the diagram of the process: https://monosnap.com/file/9JMrIrMAnrXcbAe9OPojUtCUhDZwPC

Visual reference: https://monosnap.com/file/pSTmQhayhnyR7D7s0RxlrrBh22O2WN

We are looking for a person who can make this live for both desktop and mobile.


Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 14, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
