Design Brief
Logo for Clothing Brand for Hackers
The basic idea behind this brand is to create clothing for niche i.e. Swags for Hackers, Developers, Open Source Contributors.
Requirements:
- Should work well with dark/white UI
- Should have a background for working on hacking brands
- Red/Black Theme
- Font can be Matte Silver color with black background
- Minimal Design
- Has Hacker element (Glitch Art)
- Can be used for creating amazing animation for website/youtube video intro
- Logo (Apart from Text) can be used for branding/tags/packaging with a good presence