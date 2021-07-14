Logo for Clothing Brand for Hackers

Design Brief

The basic idea behind this brand is to create clothing for niche i.e. Swags for Hackers, Developers, Open Source Contributors.

Requirements:

Should work well with dark/white UI

Should have a background for working on hacking brands

Red/Black Theme

Font can be Matte Silver color with black background

Minimal Design

Has Hacker element (Glitch Art)

Can be used for creating amazing animation for website/youtube video intro

Logo (Apart from Text) can be used for branding/tags/packaging with a good presence



