Back
Design Brief

Logo for Clothing Brand for Hackers

The basic idea behind this brand is to create clothing for niche i.e. Swags for Hackers, Developers, Open Source Contributors.

Requirements:

  • Should work well with dark/white UI
  • Should have a background for working on hacking brands
  • Red/Black Theme
  • Font can be Matte Silver color with black background
  • Minimal Design
  • Has Hacker element (Glitch Art)
  • Can be used for creating amazing animation for website/youtube video intro
  • Logo (Apart from Text) can be used for branding/tags/packaging with a good presence


Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 14, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
9e6b27dc08218c84ef1dbf2f24f2d701
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner