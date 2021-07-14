Back
Design Brief

Moving Graphics and Short Video needed

Hello,

We have recently launched a new website acquiredigital.com and are looking for some creative assistance in creating some moving graphics for the banner section to improve on the current design. We would also be open to ideas to build new graphics for other sections on the website. Also, we are looking for someone to create a short company video utilizing our vast library of project deployments to showcase somewhere on the homepage.

Thanks!

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 14, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
