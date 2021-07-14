Back
Design Brief

Web design for a small company

Hi there,

For a small project, I'm looking for a web designer. This project must function across all platforms, and we want to be able to make minor changes to it ourselves. However, we would want someone to keep an eye on it and make any necessary modifications to keep it looking good.

We're looking for a website with the type of quality, appearance, and feel that Frame.io has.

We have to host with AWS. What I'm hoping for is a small agency/entity that can provide us with a consistent presence. For this position, you won't be working as a freelancer. However, if you have any suggestions or other ideas, please share them with me.

Thanks a lot!

James

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 14, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Mobile Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
