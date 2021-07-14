Design Brief
UI/UX designer specialising in ecommerce
Hello,
We are looking for an experienced UI/UX designer who has expertise in e-commerce design.
To begin, the position will be on a project basis, but if things go well, we will be looking for long-term partners (This is the term we use for all of our team members).
Important things you must know:
- Figma, XD
- CRO (Conversion Rate Optimization)
- Visual hierarchy
- Flow
- Color phycology
If you are passionate about design, please apply for the job and we will be delighted to speak with you to determine if we are a good fit.
All the Best,
Kartik