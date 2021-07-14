UI/UX designer specialising in ecommerce

Design Brief

Hello,

We are looking for an experienced UI/UX designer who has expertise in e-commerce design.

To begin, the position will be on a project basis, but if things go well, we will be looking for long-term partners (This is the term we use for all of our team members).

Important things you must know:

Figma, XD

CRO (Conversion Rate Optimization)

Visual hierarchy

Flow

Color phycology

If you are passionate about design, please apply for the job and we will be delighted to speak with you to determine if we are a good fit.

All the Best,

Kartik