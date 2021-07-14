Back
Design Brief

UI/UX designer specialising in ecommerce

Hello,

We are looking for an experienced UI/UX designer who has expertise in e-commerce design. 

To begin, the position will be on a project basis, but if things go well, we will be looking for long-term partners (This is the term we use for all of our team members).

Important things you must know:

  • Figma, XD
  • CRO (Conversion Rate Optimization)
  • Visual hierarchy 
  • Flow
  • Color phycology

If you are passionate about design, please apply for the job and we will be delighted to speak with you to determine if we are a good fit.

All the Best,

Kartik

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 14, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
