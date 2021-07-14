Back
Design Brief

Brand Identity - Guideline

Hi there,

I'm looking for a creative designer to design a brand identity for a car-related company. I'll need brand guidelines, colors, and a logo, along with many other things.

Best regards,

Maher

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 14, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
#<User:0x000055ffc54298f0>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner