Design Brief
Brand Identity - Guideline
Hi there,
I'm looking for a creative designer to design a brand identity for a car-related company. I'll need brand guidelines, colors, and a logo, along with many other things.
Best regards,
Maher
🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi there,
I'm looking for a creative designer to design a brand identity for a car-related company. I'll need brand guidelines, colors, and a logo, along with many other things.
Best regards,
Maher