Business Presentation Redesign

Design Brief

I'm looking for a redesign of an existing pitch deck on PowerPoint. The written content can stay the same, but I want the background, font, and layout to all get revamped. My goal is a modern and professional look, as well as a color scheme based on the company's webpage. I have a tight turnaround time, so it has to get done by Thursday the 15th, or Friday the 16th at the latest. Multiple iterations will be required in that time frame, and my budget is $500. Please contact me for more details. Looking forward to hearing from you!