Web Designer for Starving Mural Artist

Design Brief

Design and build a website (both desktop + mobile/responsive versions) that creates serious FOMO for potential clients! :)

Hi! I'm a new (and starving) artist (custom painting, murals, etc) and need a stunning website not only to showcase my work, but as importantly, to make people want to commission me. (as I don't sell pre-made art pieces)

The target is those who might love and buy a Gray Malin photograph and also ...luxury, as it manifests in locales like the cosmopolitan city, upscale cottage country and warm beach towns. The site should reflect those markets and make potential clients see themselves, so to speak...and then marry my work to that. They need to see this site and go: "I need this guy's work in my space!" -- basically, FOMO!

YOU:

· Are a dynamo designer with creative vision and know-how and can meet deadlines. You have the ample time to see this through well!

· Do not resort to templates, stock imagery, etc, and instead prefer to make something unique, organic and beautiful from scratch that stands out from the rest.

· Can make my "just okay" photographs look fantastic by adding a creative dimension to what is around them - the story/concept of the website itself.

· Can deal with my lean portfolio (cuz I'm new) and create a compelling dimension/concept on the site that uplifts and combats this problem. In basic, or perhaps, magician's terms,"razzledazzle" as a result of a diversion/concept/story/etc" element that augments the work itself!

· Can draw

· Desire to convey luxury, arty high-style that is not same-old-same-old, boring luxury high style

· Are cool with revisions and criticism in the name of "getting it right" and creating the best result in the end. This WILL be a site you'll be proud and excited to show to others.

TIMELINE:

This is an approx. 2-week gig, and the budget is USD $1000. The website must be complete by or before July 30/21. If things work out great, there may be more work to follow! I realize this is a tall order for the money and am hoping you who wants to make something awesome with my junk are out there!!!

Hey, if you reply and have read this far, name 3-5 notable people of any field who you consider your influences or simply brilliant.