Design Brief

A UX/UI designer is needed to undertake a design review of award-winning mobile and web application that is being updated and enhanced.

The application is used in non-profit health and community care settings and involves telehealth, content, and coaching functionality.

Working as part of a small product team is a great opportunity for someone wanting to have a positive impact with their work supporting significant numbers of women from around the world.

The project involves reviewing the app for consistency in color, typography, grids, animations, and interactions, and icons, & assets. There are also a number of new features to research, design, and implement.

The project is initially for 12 weeks and could be extended.

We need someone experienced, with attention to detail and great ideas for mobile applications.