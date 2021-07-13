Back
Design Brief

UX/UI Designer

A UX/UI designer is needed to undertake a design review of award-winning mobile and web application that is being updated and enhanced.

The application is used in non-profit health and community care settings and involves telehealth, content, and coaching functionality.

Working as part of a small product team is a great opportunity for someone wanting to have a positive impact with their work supporting significant numbers of women from around the world.

The project involves reviewing the app for consistency in color, typography, grids, animations, and interactions, and icons, & assets. There are also a number of new features to research, design, and implement.

The project is initially for 12 weeks and could be extended.

We need someone experienced, with attention to detail and great ideas for mobile applications.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 13, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
11f68ef610cbddd052b6cd2a95f5e145
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner