Design Brief

We are just starting out a business and are in need of creating a Shopify website. Ours is a Fitness space. We would love to speak with you more about it in detail but some of the functionality we want is:

4 - 6 Different pages

Integrate with payment solutions.

Mobile optimized

Impulse buy theme and color Psychological candor to achieve maximum conversion.

Admin page.

We can discuss more of it in detail. Looking forward to hearing from you.