Design Brief

Map based sel service search tool

I am looking for a designer who has experience building Map based self service tools. I developed the functionality but need help making the front end beautiful and elegent and more user friendly.


Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 13, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
