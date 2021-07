Design Brief

I am looking for someone to create the graphics for a card game I've created.

I want to get a prototype made from Gamescrafter and need someone who can make the art and upload it according to their guidelines for printing.

I think the items I want to be drawn are not too artistically challenging.

I am happy to give you some creative freedom for your take on the items.

Compensation is negotiable, I was thinking $20 per card design.