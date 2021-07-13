Help Create Product Packaging Design

Design Brief

Hello,

We are working on a new seasoning brand ie: herbs, spices, etc.

We are looking for help in designing a product packaging. We can share examples of what we like and why.

For example, we are going for a brighter, livelier color palette. Not the super simple and pastel look; nor the green, "natural" look. But more in the direction of bright/saturated colors.





For reference, here are some examples of the general aesthetic direction:

https://crazyabouteggs.com/en?ref=maxibestof.one

https://sundayapp.com/?ref=maxibestof.one

https://www.eatocco.com/

https://sandlandsleep.com/?ref=maxibestof.one

https://www.eatbehave.com/

https://supergoop.com/

https://www.zeroeggfood.com/?ref=maxibestof.one

https://www.heyhappyhuman.com/?ref=maxibestof.one

https://somethingandnothing.co/pages/us

https://cookwithyouyou.com/?ref=maxibestof.one

https://twotwo-official.com/?ref=maxibestof.one

https://rainbo.com/





We'll also send over Pinterest boards for existing products and brand aesthetics.